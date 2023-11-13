Ahead of Biden-Xi meeting, stakes are high: ‘China depends on us the way we depend on them’

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet for the first time in a year, with the re-establishment of military-to-military communications being a top priority for the Biden administration. Peter Baker and Sabrina Siddiqui join Andrea Mitchell to discuss what to expect from the meeting. “China depends on us the way we depend on them. When you have the two largest economies in the world, there is by definition a certain interdependency and they don't want to risk decoupling, the idea that the American economy would completely cut itself off from China,” Baker says. “That's not been, of course, the Biden administration's goal. They say they're for de-risking, not decoupling. But that's a tricky balance to find. And we'll see how they manage to navigate that at this summit in San Francisco.”Nov. 13, 2023