AG Nominee Merrick Garland addresses issues of civil rights, extremism in confirmation hearing

Andrea Mitchell is joined by NBC’s Garrett Haake with the latest reporting on Capitol Hill and NAACP Legal Defense Fund President and Director-Counsel Sherillyn Ifill with her analysis as Merrick Garland faces questions from senators in his confirmation hearing to lead the Justice Department as Attorney General. Ifill says that she wants the DOJ under Garland to “engage the issue of criminal justice reform” as Garland addresses questions on civil rights and combatting extremism.