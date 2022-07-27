After meeting with Secy. Blinken, Abu Akleh’s family left with a lot of 'questions still unanswered'

Months after Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed while covering a raid in the West Bank, her niece Lina Abu Akleh joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her family’s meeting with Secretary of State Blinken in a push for “accountability and justice.” She says, “it's the least thing the US administration can do, starting with carrying out a US-led independent investigation into the murder of one of their own citizens.” July 27, 2022