After Maui devastation, firefighters ‘need the federal government’ so they are better ‘equipped’

One month after the Maui wildfires began, new details continue to surface about how poorly staffed and equipped local fire crews were. Ryan Nobles is joined by Edward Kelly, General President for the International Association of Firefighters to discuss the long road to recovery for Maui residents. “As these wildfires, which were traditionally west coast, California issues are now emerging in places like Greater Baltimore, in New Jersey, in the outskirts of Boston. We're seeing them across Florida, Colorado, Texas, etcetera,” Kelly says. “We really need the federal government to step in and create a better capability of response so the resources that we already have, the firefighters that we already have in this country that are trained and equipped and deployable, where they need them.”Sept. 8, 2023