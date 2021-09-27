AFT Pres. Weingarten: 'Overwhelming number of teachers' want a vaccine mandate

Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss vaccination rates among her union as some New York City teachers are pushing back on vaccine mandates. "The overwhelming number of teachers want frankly a vaccine mandate," says Weingarten. "Our angst all summer long was you have to protect the kids, and so part of the adults getting vaccination is to protect the kids in schools. Part of having universal masking is to protect the kids that can't get vaccinated." Sept. 27, 2021