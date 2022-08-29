Afghans who worked with the U.S. face death threats at home and ‘bureaucratic nightmare’ to leave

After the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban regained control of the country, Afghans who helped U.S. forces, such as local translators, found themselves living under death threats from the Taliban regime. There are 160,000 Afghans eligible for visas still stranded and trying to leave the country. Many are ‘facing a bureaucratic nightmare’ to get the paperwork they need. But for those who do make it out, like one man whom American troops called Frank, the journey was necessary to protect their loved ones.Aug. 29, 2022