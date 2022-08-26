IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why the accompanying Mar-a-Lago memo may be more significant than the affidavit itself

  • Shan Wu: Large redactions in probable cause portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit 'very alarming'

    Affidavit says classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago weren’t in secure location

    'Nothing mentioned on nuclear': Trump slams FBI, judge amid affidavit warrant release

  • Mar-a-Lago affidavit reveals who could be endangered by classified documents

  • Reporters examine first pages of affidavit used for Trump search warrant

  • Trump's social media app accused of not making $1.6M in payments

  • Judge orders redacted affidavit release Friday; what to expect

  • Redacted affidavit in Trump search warrant to be unsealed

  • Lawrence: Trump is living the worst post-presidency life ever

  • White House's Klain expands on Biden's MAGA 'semi-fascism' remarks

  • Schiff 'still concerned' DOJ is moving 'very, very slowly' on Jan. 6 probe

  • Trump fears indictment as 'Lock her up' rallying cry may come back to haunt him

  • Docs seized from Mar-a-Lago the ‘crown jewels’ of intel community

  • If Cheney ran for president, it would hurt Biden more than Trump: poll

  • DOJ memo released on Trump obstruction in Mueller probe

  • The message that helped deliver this key election for Democrat Pat Ryan

  • Lawrence: Trump love letters tipped off the Archives

  • Alert: "2020 Loser" Donald Trump pushing authoritarians in 2022 races

  • Justice Department releases Barr memo on Trump obstruction in Mueller probe

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Affidavit says classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago weren’t in secure location

Tom Winter examines what we know, and still don’t know, after the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant of Mar-a-Lago was released. Among the revealed details is that the classified documents at former President Trump’s home were not being stored in a suitable facility for such classified documents.Aug. 26, 2022

