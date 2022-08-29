IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Adm. Stavridis: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is ‘a ticking time bomb,’ Putin is ‘playing with fire’

04:27

Former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO Admiral James Stavridis joins Andrea Mitchell to explain Vladimir Putin’s interest in controlling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as Russian forces have turned the facility into a fort and shelling around the plant heightens concerns of nuclear catastrophe. “It’s a ticking time bomb,” says Stavridis. “This is playing with fire and Vladimir Putin has parked his forces there because he sees it as kind of a sanctuary, thinking the Ukrainians aren't gonna launch a lot of missiles or HIMARS at them. He thinks he's scaring the Europeans, and he is, and they should be scared about a radiation leak. And thirdly, he believes he can cut off 20% of the electric power to the country of Ukraine.”Aug. 29, 2022

