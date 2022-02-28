IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Adm. Stavridis: Ukrainian forces are ‘saving their civilization’

    06:02
  • UP NEXT

    Adm. Mike Rogers: Events from the Russian invasion ‘will prove to be a watershed in the history of cyber’

    04:49

  • Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen providing food for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

    05:48

  • Gen. David Petraeus: Zelenskyy provides ‘inspiration and direction’ to Ukraine ‘when they couldn’t need it more’

    08:21

  • Yamiche Alcindor: White House 'revising' State of the Union speech to 'meet the moment'

    07:27

  • UN Amb. Sven Jurgenson: ‘This is a defining moment' for the United Nations

    07:56

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: War in Ukraine is ‘a fight for the future of freedom’

    07:19

  • Fmr. Secy. Ernest Moniz: Risk of nuclear use ‘higher today than it has been since the Cuban missile crisis’

    08:59

  • Meghan O’Sullivan: ‘A lot at stake’ with oil markets for Russia and the West

    05:10

  • Former CIA Director John Brennan: Putin may become ‘even more reckless’

    05:26

  • U.S. Embassy in Moscow: U.S. citizens should consider leaving Russia 'immediately'

    03:28

  • Fmr. Defense Secy. Panetta: U.S. needs to 'do everything we can' to prevent 'a total humanitarian disaster'

    07:01

  • Father of Trevor Reed, American prisoner inside Russia: ‘We’re concerned about the hold-up’

    05:08

  • Sen. Jack Reed: ‘We all should be impressed with the courage and the leadership of President Zelenskyy’

    05:18

  • Kyiv prepares as Russian forces advance towards Ukraine's capital

    02:56

  • Biden given Russia cyberattack options, including internet and transportation interruptions

    02:26

  • Rep. Ruben Gallego: ‘We need to be fully committed to saving Ukraine’

    05:58

  • Former Secy. William Cohen: ‘If much of Europe is at stake, we’re at stake.’

    06:30

  • Ukrainian citizens in Kharkiv take shelter in subway station

    03:28

  • Ukraine president warns Russian forces attempting to seize Chernobyl nuclear facility

    02:48

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Adm. Stavridis: Ukrainian forces are ‘saving their civilization’

06:02

Admiral James Stavridis joins Andrea Mitchell to assess the "success story" of the Ukrainian resistance in their ongoing efforts to deter Russian forces. “Not only do they know they have right on their side, they're fighting for freedom for democracy, but pragmatically they're fighting for their families, for their spouses for their parents. They are saving their civilization,” says Admiral Stavridis. “They have the moral high ground here in every sense.”Feb. 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Adm. Stavridis: Ukrainian forces are ‘saving their civilization’

    06:02
  • UP NEXT

    Adm. Mike Rogers: Events from the Russian invasion ‘will prove to be a watershed in the history of cyber’

    04:49

  • Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen providing food for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

    05:48

  • Gen. David Petraeus: Zelenskyy provides ‘inspiration and direction’ to Ukraine ‘when they couldn’t need it more’

    08:21

  • Yamiche Alcindor: White House 'revising' State of the Union speech to 'meet the moment'

    07:27

  • UN Amb. Sven Jurgenson: ‘This is a defining moment' for the United Nations

    07:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All