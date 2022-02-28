Adm. Stavridis: Ukrainian forces are ‘saving their civilization’
06:02
Admiral James Stavridis joins Andrea Mitchell to assess the "success story" of the Ukrainian resistance in their ongoing efforts to deter Russian forces. “Not only do they know they have right on their side, they're fighting for freedom for democracy, but pragmatically they're fighting for their families, for their spouses for their parents. They are saving their civilization,” says Admiral Stavridis. “They have the moral high ground here in every sense.”Feb. 28, 2022
