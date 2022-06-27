IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Adm. Stavridis: Ukraine shopping center strike ‘might have been stopped’ with US missile defense systems

05:24

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell and Admiral James Stavridis join Andrea Mitchell to discuss U.S. plans to provide Ukraine with advanced surface-to-air missile defense systems, as Russia steps up their missile attacks on Kyiv, including a reported rocket strike on a crowded shopping mall in central Ukraine. Adm. Stavridis says that strike “might have been stopped if the Ukrainians had better surface-to-air missile systems” and that the U.S. has “to get the Ukrainians the tools they need to defend themselves.”June 27, 2022

