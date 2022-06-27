Adm. Stavridis: Ukraine shopping center strike ‘might have been stopped’ with US missile defense systems

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell and Admiral James Stavridis join Andrea Mitchell to discuss U.S. plans to provide Ukraine with advanced surface-to-air missile defense systems, as Russia steps up their missile attacks on Kyiv, including a reported rocket strike on a crowded shopping mall in central Ukraine. Adm. Stavridis says that strike “might have been stopped if the Ukrainians had better surface-to-air missile systems” and that the U.S. has “to get the Ukrainians the tools they need to defend themselves.”June 27, 2022