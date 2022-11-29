Adm. Stavridis: U.S. giving $53 million to help repair Ukraine’s electricity grid is ‘absolutely critical’ 

The U.S. is providing over $53 million to support Ukraine’s critical electricity grid to help the country get through the winter. Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the importance of this aid as Russia continues to target key energy infrastructure. “It’s absolutely critical,” says Stavridis. He explains that in the United States, “this would be a day in which 80 million people are without power with winter coming on, say in the northern part of the country. So that can be devastating, not just physiologically for the Ukrainians, but to their morale.” Nov. 29, 2022