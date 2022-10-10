IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mark Murray: Republicans overcoming ‘fundamental’ abortion issue to support Walker is 'jarring'

  • Eugene Robinson: GOP silence on Tuberville’s ‘blatantly bullhorn racist comment’ is 'outrageous'

    Adm. Stavridis: ‘This is the moment’ to reconsider giving Ukrainians ‘tactical war-fighting jets’

    Deputy Treasury Secy. Adeyemo: President Biden 'is committed to bringing prices down.' 

  • Obama Chief Speechwriter: 'The best moments' in Obama's speeches 'came from his moral imagination'  

  • Ben Rhodes: OPEC's cut is a ‘giant glaring message’ that the Saudis ‘don’t share’ U.S. interests

  • David Jolly: GOP using Herschel Walker as ‘a vessel with name recognition and fundraising prowess’

  • Bill Karins: Climate change causing ‘more rapid intensification, stronger storms, wetter hurricanes’

  • Jan. 6 committee announces next hearing will be on October 13

  • Former Oath Keeper says group's leader may have contacted Secret Service at Jan. 6 trial

  • Janet Napolitano: Leaders must ‘put politics aside' in the wake of Hurricane Ian

  • 'Diminishing our credibility': Anita Hill reacts to GOP dismissal of Herschel Walker allegations

  • SpaceX launches mission with American and Russian crew

  • Janai Nelson: Alabama voting rights case ‘ought to be a slam dunk’

  • John Kirby: North Korea’s missile test over Japan ‘obviously destabilizing’ to global security

  • Victor Cha: North Korea is ‘really pushing the envelope’ with their ’23rd missile event of the year’

  • All Hands and Hearts staying in FL 'for at least a year to help those in need' after Hurricane Ian

  • Linda Greenhouse: ‘No surprise that people are rather quickly losing faith in the Supreme Court.’

  • 'The system is failing so many women': Kristen Dahlgren shares her breast cancer diagnosis story

  • 'Unlike any I’ve witnessed': Charleston, SC Mayor Tecklenburg on 'very unpredictable' Hurricane Ian

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Adm. Stavridis: ‘This is the moment’ to reconsider giving Ukrainians ‘tactical war-fighting jets’

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis and New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker join Andrea Mitchell after Russia launched deadly strikes on Kyiv and other major cities across Ukraine. “This new move, I think, signals a change in Putin strategy, and it's one that the West is going to have to react to,” says Stavridis. “This is the moment to revisit the idea of providing the Ukrainians tactical war-fighting jets, MIG-29s F-16s. Let's let the Ukrainians control their skies. That's the best way to stop this.”Oct. 10, 2022

