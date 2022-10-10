Adm. Stavridis: ‘This is the moment’ to reconsider giving Ukrainians ‘tactical war-fighting jets’

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis and New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker join Andrea Mitchell after Russia launched deadly strikes on Kyiv and other major cities across Ukraine. “This new move, I think, signals a change in Putin strategy, and it's one that the West is going to have to react to,” says Stavridis. “This is the moment to revisit the idea of providing the Ukrainians tactical war-fighting jets, MIG-29s F-16s. Let's let the Ukrainians control their skies. That's the best way to stop this.”Oct. 10, 2022