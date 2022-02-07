IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Adm. Stavridis: Scholz will work ‘very hard to send a message of real alignment’ in first White House visit

09:02

Admiral James Stavridis and Former Obama Administration CIA Director John Brennan join Andrea Mitchell to discuss German Chancellor Scholz’s “first impression” visit to the White House. Admiral Stavridis compares the NATO alliance to a “bicycle with 30 different people pedaling,” as they work to prevent a Russian invasion into Ukraine. He says Scholz's White House visit will be his "opportunity to show that German can pedal that bike pretty hard.”Feb. 7, 2022

