Adm. Stavridis: Russia wants U.S., Europe to feel like we’re ‘on the edge’ of a Chernobyl ‘crisis’

Former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO Admiral James Stavridis and NBC Correspondent Josh Lederman join Andrea Mitchell to discuss Ukraine’s warning that Russia is planning to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, after Russia told its workers not to show up to the plant today. Stavridis breaks down Russia’s strategic thinking about Zaporizhzhia, explaining that “they like having troops in that area,” they “want to pull the power grid of the Ukrainians down as much as possible,” and they want to “frighten” Europe and the United States. “They want us to feel as though we're living on the edge of Three Mile Island or Chernobyl.”Aug. 19, 2022