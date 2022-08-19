IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Adm. Stavridis: Russia wants U.S., Europe to feel like we’re ‘on the edge’ of a Chernobyl ‘crisis’

    07:28
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. DOJ Counter Intel Chief: ‘Public interest’ in Mar-a-Lago affidavit ‘could not be higher’

    06:02

  • Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra defending Ukrainian culture, ‘proving’ Ukraine has ‘its own history’

    02:51

  • Judge sentences ISIS 'Beatle' to life in prison

    02:06

  • Former DNC, RNC Chairs react to Trump fundraising off of FBI search, Dems' midterms strategy

    05:58

  • Dr. Fauci: ‘If you want to put a dead stop to polio' in the U.S. 'just get everybody vaccinated’

    11:57

  • ‘Not really orthodox’ methods used to prevent Trump from pocketing intelligence briefing materials

    07:44

  • Brendan Buck: Cheney lost her primary ‘for a greater cause,’ merely the ‘cost of doing business’

    11:54

  • Head of the National Economic Council: IRA won’t raise taxes ‘on anybody making less than $400,000’

    07:30

  • Susan Del Percio: Cheney not ‘going third party,’ she’s a ‘conservative conservative’

    05:04

  • Palin’s shot at House seat may be hurt by Alaska voting system that rewards ‘crossover appeal’

    08:48

  • Donell Harvin: FBI facing ‘unprecedented levels of threats’ following Mar-a-Lago search

    10:16

  • Cheri Beasley: NC voters ‘incensed’ by politicians ‘out of step’ with majority sentiment on abortion

    04:19

  • Rep. Lofgren: Some in GOP are not ‘tethered to the facts’ in anti-FBI response to Mar-a-Lago search

    08:34

  • Debra Tice: U.S. is capable of bringing American detainees home. ‘My son qualifies. Let’s go.’

    07:01

  • Chef José Andrés ‘covering the holes’ left by the war and preparing for a ‘rough winter’ in Ukraine

    04:53

  • WH Comms Dir.: Biden ‘on the cusp of a historic victory’ with Inflation Reduction Act

    04:58

  • John Bolton: Iran’s assassination plot will not ‘silence me’

    10:12

  • 'Big move' for Ukraine taking out 9 Russian aircraft in Crimea, a 'bastion of pro-Russian sentiment'

    05:49

  • Gen. David Petraeus: U.S. had ‘alternatives’ to avoid ‘devastating situation’ in Afghanistan

    08:02

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Adm. Stavridis: Russia wants U.S., Europe to feel like we’re ‘on the edge’ of a Chernobyl ‘crisis’

07:28

Former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO Admiral James Stavridis and NBC Correspondent Josh Lederman join Andrea Mitchell to discuss Ukraine’s warning that Russia is planning to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, after Russia told its workers not to show up to the plant today. Stavridis breaks down Russia’s strategic thinking about Zaporizhzhia, explaining that “they like having troops in that area,” they “want to pull the power grid of the Ukrainians down as much as possible,” and they want to “frighten” Europe and the United States. “They want us to feel as though we're living on the edge of Three Mile Island or Chernobyl.”Aug. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Adm. Stavridis: Russia wants U.S., Europe to feel like we’re ‘on the edge’ of a Chernobyl ‘crisis’

    07:28
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. DOJ Counter Intel Chief: ‘Public interest’ in Mar-a-Lago affidavit ‘could not be higher’

    06:02

  • Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra defending Ukrainian culture, ‘proving’ Ukraine has ‘its own history’

    02:51

  • Judge sentences ISIS 'Beatle' to life in prison

    02:06

  • Former DNC, RNC Chairs react to Trump fundraising off of FBI search, Dems' midterms strategy

    05:58

  • Dr. Fauci: ‘If you want to put a dead stop to polio' in the U.S. 'just get everybody vaccinated’

    11:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All