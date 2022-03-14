Adm. Stavridis: Russia’s military has become ‘a terrorist force’

Admiral James Stavridis joins Andrea Mitchell to assess how Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine has transformed since they invaded, and shares what he believes the U.S. should do to help Ukraine. “We're at a pivot point in this war. It began with a modern warfare blitzkrieg attempt by the Russians. Where we are now is headed back to 15th century warfare, reducing cities to rubble,” says Admiral Stavridis. “When you look at the level of terror that the Russians are spreading, this is not an army at work. This is a terrorist force.”March 14, 2022