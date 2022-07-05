Adm. Stavridis: Putin is turning Russia ‘into a terrorist state that takes hostages’

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Russia’s illegal detention of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan, and Mark Fogel, and what the Biden Administration needs to do to get them out. “We're seeing Putin essentially turn Russia into a terrorist state that takes hostages,” says Stavridis. “This has everybody's attention, as well it should.” He adds, "I think the administration will look at all the options. They'll try and engage. They'll try and put pressure on Putin and his regime.”July 5, 2022