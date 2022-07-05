- Now Playing
Adm. Stavridis: Putin is turning Russia ‘into a terrorist state that takes hostages’02:59
- UP NEXT
Rep. Brad Schneider describes Highland Park shooting and aftermath: ‘It’s a punch in the gut.’06:04
Amb. McFaul supports U.S.-Russia prisoner swap: ‘I would take that trade.’04:22
Highland Park shooting eyewitness recounts helping victims: ‘The people who were killed were blown up.’07:13
Biden awards Medal of Honor to four soldiers who served in Vietnam01:53
Police respond to shooting at Independence Day Parade in Highland Park, Illinois00:26
Akron imposes curfew, cancels fireworks amid protests over fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker04:00
Former Olympic coach to WNBA star Brittney Griner: ‘We know that no one wins in a Russian court.’07:18
Gina McCarthy reacts to Supreme Court EPA ruling: ‘We have to find creative ways around it, and we will.’06:40
Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over PSA for toddler Covid vaccines - fact checked here with Dr. Kavita Patel04:12
Adm. Stavridis: ‘It’s a very good day for NATO’06:52
Those denying Hutchinson’s testimony still agree that Trump ‘desperately wanted to go to the Capitol’07:47
Supreme Court term ends with historic swearing in of Justice Jackson, first Black woman on the high court11:50
Officer Daniel Hodges: Trump ‘knowingly’ sent 'a mob of violent, delusional people' to attack the Capitol06:21
Anita Hill: ‘There's probably plenty of evidence of conflict of interest’ for Justice Clarence Thomas12:27
Michael Beschloss: ‘This is a day that is going to loom very large in American history’06:47
Michael Waldman: After Supreme Court gun ruling, 'some aspects' of new gun safety law ‘will be challenged’07:03
Michigan AG: Midterm election voter turnout ‘literally a matter of life or death’ for Michigan women05:00
Center for Reproductive Rights in court battles to preserve abortion access, clarify new trigger laws04:15
Adm. Stavridis: Ukraine shopping center strike ‘might have been stopped’ with US missile defense systems05:24
- Now Playing
Adm. Stavridis: Putin is turning Russia ‘into a terrorist state that takes hostages’02:59
- UP NEXT
Rep. Brad Schneider describes Highland Park shooting and aftermath: ‘It’s a punch in the gut.’06:04
Amb. McFaul supports U.S.-Russia prisoner swap: ‘I would take that trade.’04:22
Highland Park shooting eyewitness recounts helping victims: ‘The people who were killed were blown up.’07:13
Biden awards Medal of Honor to four soldiers who served in Vietnam01:53
Police respond to shooting at Independence Day Parade in Highland Park, Illinois00:26
Play All