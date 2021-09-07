Adm. Stavridis: 'In a post-conflict moment like this it's the fog of peace'

Admiral James Stavridis, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the landscape in Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal, and the continuing effort to evacuate Americans and others from the country. "We've all heard of the fog of war, even in a post-conflict moment like this it's the fog of peace, and it's just going to be a duel of competing stories for a while," says Adm. Stavridis, continuing, "if we really hit a hard spot and there are American citizens who have been prevented from leaving Afghanistan, you have to start to think about direct military action."Sept. 7, 2021