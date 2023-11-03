Adm. Stavridis: Humanitarian pauses in Gaza ‘make sense,’ but a ‘sweeping ceasefire’ does not

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel, marking his fourth visit since the October 7th attack, amid growing pressure for a humanitarian pause or outright ceasefire in the war against Hamas. Adm. James Stavridis and Halie Soifer, the CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, join Ryan Nobles to share their thoughts on a ceasefire. “That is not what Israel is going to do nor what I recommended as a military officer. What they should do, in my view, is humanitarian pauses,” Stavridis says. “They're targeted. They're used kind of like a precision guide, if you will, for the maximum humanitarian effect. I think humanitarian pauses make sense in general; a sweeping ceasefire, to my eye, does not.”Nov. 3, 2023