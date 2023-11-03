IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ICRC media chief: ICRC continues ‘to insist that’ hostages ‘be released ’ in discussions with Hamas

    03:37

  • Sen. Cardin: ‘I still believe we’re going to put Ukraine and Israel together,’ despite House bill

    05:28
    Adm. Stavridis: Humanitarian pauses in Gaza ‘make sense,’ but a ‘sweeping ceasefire’ does not

    06:27
    Lessons from America's counterterrorism missteps in Mosul

    06:23

  • 'Generations of people who have lived there:' Inside the Palestinian Refugee camps

    03:01

  • Richard Engel: Hamas wants this fight, they're willing to 'sacrifice all of the people of Gaza'

    05:30

  • International call for ceasefire grows: 'Civilian casualties too much to bear,' say Arab states

    06:06

  • Blinken stresses need to ‘prevent escalation’ of the Israel-Hamas war

    04:42

  • 'Pure politics': Rep. Slotkin critiques unprecedented Israel-only aid bill

    05:32

  • IDF remains focused on 'destroying and dismantling Hamas,' says spokesman 

    09:01

  • 'Effort to slow down fighting' critical: Secy. Blinken to push for brief 'pauses' 

    13:05

  • Hundreds of Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip pose special problems

    03:21

  • ‘New standard of terrorism’: Brother of Israeli hostage speaks out

    08:17

  • 'We have to free Gaza from Hamas,' says Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs

    09:39

  • Hostage negotiations between Israel and Gaza stall

    11:05

  • Gershon Baskin: 'Clock is ticking' to free hostages in Gaza. 'We're at a decisive moment'

    10:38

  • Blinken ahead of trip to Israel: 'American diplomacy can make a difference'

    03:16

  • Anti-Semitic incidents surge 388% after Hamas attacks, ADL reports

    11:47

  • At least 79 Americans and family members escaped Gaza in last two days

    02:42

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Adm. Stavridis: Humanitarian pauses in Gaza ‘make sense,’ but a ‘sweeping ceasefire’ does not

06:27

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel, marking his fourth visit since the October 7th attack, amid growing pressure for a humanitarian pause or outright ceasefire in the war against Hamas. Adm. James Stavridis and Halie Soifer, the CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, join Ryan Nobles to share their thoughts on a ceasefire. “That is not what Israel is going to do nor what I recommended as a military officer. What they should do, in my view, is humanitarian pauses,” Stavridis says. “They're targeted. They're used kind of like a precision guide, if you will, for the maximum humanitarian effect. I think humanitarian pauses make sense in general; a sweeping ceasefire, to my eye, does not.”Nov. 3, 2023

