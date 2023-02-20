Adm. Stavridis: China sending lethal military aid to Russia could trigger more U.S. aid to Taiwan

Former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes and former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis join Andrea Mitchell to break down what’s at stake if China provides lethal military aid to Russia. Stavridis explains that China providing aid to Russia could lead the U.S. to respond by sending more aid to Taiwan. He says, “Let's hope both sides can kind of step back from this. It's in neither sides’ interest for China to take this on, supporting this rotten regime in Moscow.”Feb. 20, 2023