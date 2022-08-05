Adm. Stavridis: China has Taiwan surrounded by ‘de facto blockade’ following Pelosi

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss China’s recent military escalation around Taiwan and suspension of military dialogue with the U.S. following a visit to the island by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China is “sending a massive number of warships encircling Taiwan and they're declaring live fire areas, meaning within these zones they're firing missiles, torpedoes, naval gunfire. No merchant ship’s gonna want to get close to that. And as a result, it's a kind of a de facto blockade,” says Admiral Stavridis. Aug. 5, 2022