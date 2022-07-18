Adm. Rachel Levine: 'One supportive adult' can 'make all the difference' for transgender youth

Assistant Health Secretary Admiral Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender official confirmed by the United States Senate, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the “politically motivated attacks through state actions” against transgender youth, and what can be done to support the mental health of this “vulnerable” community. “Studies show, from the Trevor Project, that all it takes is one supportive adult to make all the difference for an LGBTQI+ youth, transgender youth, in terms of their risk of depression and suicide,” says Levine. “One supportive adult. That often is a teacher, or some other school personnel. And the ‘Don't Say Gay’ bill is very damaging to their health.”July 18, 2022