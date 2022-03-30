IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Adm. Mike Rogers: Putin could use cyber warfare to ‘create economic pain’ and ‘domestic pressures’ in the West

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’

    07:53

  • John Kirby: Putin ‘being kept in the dark’ on military losses could ‘lead to worse outcomes for Ukraine’

    08:38

  • Biden and Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's security assistance requests in call

    02:33

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘We must accelerate the delivery of game changing military technology’ to Ukraine

    06:50

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth: ‘Ukrainians are fighting for something worth dying for: their nation’

    07:08

  • Iuliia Mendel: ‘Ukraine is negotiating with a terrorist country’

    05:40

  • José Andrés distributing food to Ukraine with ‘army’ of cooks, restaurants: ‘We are food fighters’

    06:18

  • Amb. McFaul: Biden ‘sentiment’ that ‘Putin should not be in power’ shared by ‘millions of Russians’

    09:23

  • Tikhon Dzyadko: ‘Freedom of independent media does not exist anymore in Russia’

    05:55

  • Judge finds Trump ‘more likely than not’ tried to disrupt electoral vote count

    02:27

  • Doctors volunteering at Israeli field hospital in Ukraine: ‘Whatever is needed, we’re doing’

    05:46

  • Deputy Treasury Secy.: China ‘can make the choice of supporting Russia’ or 'continuing to participate in the global economy’

    04:51

  • David Miliband: On top of the refugees who fled Ukraine, ‘6.5 million Ukrainians on the run inside their own country’

    05:12

  • Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal' during humanitarian response briefing in Poland

    02:53

  • 'It's a mind boggling number' Millions of children in Ukraine have been displaced

    03:07

  • Wladimir Klitschko: Ukraine can establish its own no-fly zone, ‘we just need defensive weapons to do it’

    09:28

  • Sen. Mark Warner: NATO should provide ‘more arms’ to help Ukraine continue to ‘push back the Russians’

    05:58

  • NATO Secy. Gen. Stoltenberg: Chemical weapons ‘would totally change the nature of the conflict’

    08:37

  • Gen. Petraeus: NATO doubling eastern flank battle groups is a ‘big response’ to Russia

    07:06

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Adm. Mike Rogers: Putin could use cyber warfare to ‘create economic pain’ and ‘domestic pressures’ in the West

04:09

Admiral Mike Rogers, former National Security Agency Director and Spokesperson for the National Council on Election Integrity, joins Andrea Mitchell to assess the threat of Russian cyber warfare and what the U.S. is doing to “increase our resiliency” against such an attack. “I believe Putin has come to the conclusion that he has very few options to cause economic pain to the West, or create fissures, if you will, in the cohesion of the of the nations aligned against him,” says Rogers. “One of the ways that he has available to him is to use cyber as a tool both to create economic pain, but also quite frankly, to create domestic pressures within these nations so that their populations potentially pressure the government.”March 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Adm. Mike Rogers: Putin could use cyber warfare to ‘create economic pain’ and ‘domestic pressures’ in the West

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’

    07:53

  • John Kirby: Putin ‘being kept in the dark’ on military losses could ‘lead to worse outcomes for Ukraine’

    08:38

  • Biden and Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's security assistance requests in call

    02:33

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘We must accelerate the delivery of game changing military technology’ to Ukraine

    06:50

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth: ‘Ukrainians are fighting for something worth dying for: their nation’

    07:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All