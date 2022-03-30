Adm. Mike Rogers: Putin could use cyber warfare to ‘create economic pain’ and ‘domestic pressures’ in the West

Admiral Mike Rogers, former National Security Agency Director and Spokesperson for the National Council on Election Integrity, joins Andrea Mitchell to assess the threat of Russian cyber warfare and what the U.S. is doing to “increase our resiliency” against such an attack. “I believe Putin has come to the conclusion that he has very few options to cause economic pain to the West, or create fissures, if you will, in the cohesion of the of the nations aligned against him,” says Rogers. “One of the ways that he has available to him is to use cyber as a tool both to create economic pain, but also quite frankly, to create domestic pressures within these nations so that their populations potentially pressure the government.”March 30, 2022