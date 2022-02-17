Adm. Mike Rogers: ‘Cyber will play a significant role’ as the crisis in Ukraine plays out
Former Director of the National Security Agency Admiral Mike Rogers and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the role that cyber attacks could play in the ongoing Ukraine crisis. “Cyber will play a significant role both in the kind of crisis scenario in we're in now, short of actual armed conflict, as well as in the execution of an armed conflict itself,” says Rogers. “There shouldn’t be any doubt that both the Russians can cause extensive damage in the United States, and should we choose, we can cause extensive damage in Russia.” Feb. 17, 2022
