Adm. Mike Mullen: Report shows ‘deterrence is actually failing’ in U.S-China relations over Taiwan

The Council on Foreign Relations has released a report on U.S-Taiwan relations following Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. While in China, Blinken and Xi agreed to stabilize the deteriorating relationship between the U.S and China, but did not agree to resume military to military contact, something the U.S. considers vital to prevent any miscalculations, especially over Taiwan. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Michael G. Mullen and former Deputy Director of National Intelligence Susan Gordon join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “Our report lays out our belief that deterrence is actually failing. It hasn't failed for obvious reasons because we're not in conflict,” says Mullen. “We need to build up that deterrence, in a very strong way so that the Chinese leadership will never decide now's time to go to war and take Taiwan back.”June 20, 2023