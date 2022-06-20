IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jonathan Capehart: Juneteenth has only been recognized nationally since last year and 'we’re going to be learning as the years go on'

    Adm. James Stavridis: 'We need every conceivable idea explored' to end the blockade of Ukrainian grain

    Gen. Barry McCaffrey: 'In the long run,' Ukraine invasion 'will be a strategic disaster for Russia'

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: The commercialization of Juneteenth by big businesses 'gives me a lot of angst'

  • Gillian Tett: 'There is so much pressure right now for prices to rise,' inflation 'unlikely to end quickly'

  • Israeli prime minister announces coalition governments’ dissolution, calls new election

  • Peskov: Americans captured in Ukraine ‘committed crimes’ against Russian forces

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: ‘I was a witness to more than one’ of Loudermilk's Capitol tours ahead of Jan 6

  • Ben Ginsberg: Trump’s pressure on Pence more ‘unprecedented’ than ‘what we saw in Watergate’

  • Katharine Graham, ‘the very model of an enlightened publisher,’ honored with U.S. Forever Stamp

  • Michael Beschloss: America is ‘divided against ourselves over the basic issue’ of ‘democracy itself’

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Bipartisan gun deal will ‘prevent a lot of homicides and a lot of suicides in this country’

  • Amb. McFaul: ‘Getting Brittney Griner out of Russia must be a top priority for the Biden administration’

  • Trump pushed ‘the big lie’ for ‘apparently quite significant financial gain’

  • Sen. Jeff Merkley: Biden must ‘push hard' on human rights issues during Saudi Arabia trip

  • Rep. Crow: ‘Astonishing’ what Barr told Jan 6 Committee that he ‘didn’t say’ during Trump presidency

  • Rep. Spanberger: Public Jan. 6 Committee hearings are ‘about knowing why it happened, how it happened, and holding people accountable’

  • Officer Daniel Hodges: ‘I don’t know how’ Republican leaders who ‘experienced January 6’ can say ’this doesn’t matter’

  • Republican candidate for Michigan governor arrested on Jan. 6 charges

  • Documentarian with ‘detailed firsthand knowledge’ of how Proud Boys ‘planned for January 6’ to testify at first Jan. 6 Committee hearing

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Adm. James Stavridis: 'We need every conceivable idea explored' to end the blockade of Ukrainian grain

Retired US Navy Adm. James Stavridis joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the global impact of Russia’s blockade and theft of Ukrainian grain exports, potential solutions from President Biden and others in addition to what Finland and Sweden joining NATO could mean. Stavridis says the United States doesn’t have to have the solution but rather “every conceivable idea” should be examined in order to dilute the effects to other countries struggling as a result of Russia’s war on Ukraine. June 20, 2022

