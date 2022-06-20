Adm. James Stavridis: 'We need every conceivable idea explored' to end the blockade of Ukrainian grain

Retired US Navy Adm. James Stavridis joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the global impact of Russia’s blockade and theft of Ukrainian grain exports, potential solutions from President Biden and others in addition to what Finland and Sweden joining NATO could mean. Stavridis says the United States doesn’t have to have the solution but rather “every conceivable idea” should be examined in order to dilute the effects to other countries struggling as a result of Russia’s war on Ukraine. June 20, 2022