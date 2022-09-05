Adm. James Stavridis: Potential nuclear disaster at Zaporozhzhia 'equally high' to Fukushima

Andrea Mitchell is joined by retired Admiral James Stavridis, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, to discuss the "very dangerous situation" at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Shelling around the nuclear plant - the largest in Europe - is raising the fears of a meltdown. Adm. Stavridis says the closest comparison he can think of is the Fukushima disaster, which put the "lives of hundreds of thousands of people at risk with radiation," and the risk here he believes is "equally high."Sept. 5, 2022