    ADL's Oren Segal: Antisemitism 'record-high' five years after Tree of Life shooting

Andrea Mitchell Reports

ADL's Oren Segal: Antisemitism 'record-high' five years after Tree of Life shooting

The gunman who opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 was found guilty on all 63 counts in connection to the killing of 11 worshipers in what was the deadliest antisemetic attack in U.S. history. NBC News Correspondent George Solis and Oren Segal, the vice president of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, join Ryan Nobles to discuss. “There are no happy endings to extremists and hate-motivated mass shootings, but accountability is truly important,” says Segal. “But the reality is, I did not think that five years after a shooting in Pittsburgh that we would be seeing record high levels of antisemitism. That means there's a lot more work to be done across the country, but there are some hopeful signs.” June 16, 2023

