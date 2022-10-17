ADL’s Greenblatt: Trump’s social media attack on Jews 'are dangerous comments at a dangerous time’

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and Washington Post National Political Correspondent Ashley Parker join Andrea Mitchell to address a threatening social media post in which former President Trump said, “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - before it is too late!” Greenblatt says “These are dangerous comments at a dangerous time.” He adds, “Let’s just call it what it is: anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish, and hateful. Underlined. Period.”Oct. 17, 2022