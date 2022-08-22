IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ADL Head: Anti-Semitic group GDL 'more than tripled' propaganda dehumanizing Jews 'this year alone'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

ADL Head: Anti-Semitic group GDL 'more than tripled' propaganda dehumanizing Jews 'this year alone'

05:07

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt joins Andrea Mitchell to break down startling new numbers from the ADL showing 2021 experienced the largest number of antisemitic incidents ever recorded in the organization's 43-year history. Greenblatt discusses the rise in propaganda distribution by the "white supremacist organization" Goyim Defense League, "founded purely on the idea of trying to dehumanize and delegitimize Jewish people." He says, "This year alone this group the GDL has more than tripled the number of propaganda acts targeting Jews, making them feel incredibly vulnerable all over the United States."Aug. 22, 2022

