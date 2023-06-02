ADL CEO: Germany’s Holocaust remembrance shows how countries can ‘go to the bottom and yet come out’

Anti-Defamation League CEO and National Director John Greenblatt joins Andrea Mitchell to reflect on the importance of memorializing victims and survivors of the Holocaust. “Amy Gutmann, Ambassador Gutmann is a real leader. And this resonates for me, you know. My grandfather is a Holocaust survivor from Germany, and I've walked cobblestone streets like you and Amy myself, and seen that place where there are no more Jews,” Greenblatt says. “And the truth is that what's happened in Germany both shows us how a country can, you know, go to the bottom and yet come out. I mean, the nation has reconciled itself to the horrors of its past.”June 2, 2023