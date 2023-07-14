IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Actors join writers in historic dual strike, effectively shutting down ‘Hollywood as we know it’

    05:32
  • UP NEXT

    Biden surrogate Messina touts fundraising haul: ‘Biden outraised all the Republicans combined’

    06:53

  • Gen. Barry McCaffrey: U.S. ‘correct’ to send Ukraine cluster bombs; ‘they are a very effective tool'

    04:55

  • Jen Psaki: Biden ‘is trying to keep hold’ of NATO alliances that ‘were shattered’ by Trump.

    04:32

  • Sen. Jacky Rosen says ‘our adversaries are watching’ Sen. Tuberville’s military promotions blockade

    03:43

  • Sen. Mark Warner: China ‘has a goal’ of trying to ‘not only hurt our economy’ but ‘all our systems’

    06:48

  • John Kasich says secretaries of state are ‘slow rolling’ ballot access for No Labels party

    04:58

  • Sen. Angus King: ‘If NATO accepted Ukraine tomorrow, we'd be in a world war;’ delay is ‘appropriate’

    06:51

  • Rep. Mikie Sherrill: Tuberville’s 'unconscionable' military promotions blockade hurts ‘readiness’

    06:07

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell calls House GOP-led Wray hearing 'just bananas, absolute chaos'

    03:57

  • NATO Secretary General: Sweden joining alliance is ‘good for all of NATO’

    04:59

  • Secy. Blinken says ‘the world expects us to responsibly manage’ relations with China

    05:25

  • Secy. Blinken says Ukraine would be ‘defenseless’ if U.S. didn’t send cluster munitions

    07:22

  • Zelensky makes appearance in Lithuania during NATO summit

    03:01

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘Scrutiny’ on Biden's decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine is ‘appropriate’

    07:38

  • Harry Litman: ‘Concrete signs’ the ‘fake electors scheme’ is ‘coming to market’ in Jack Smith probe

    05:41

  • Michael Beschloss: Biden is an ‘assurance’ to allies that U.S. shares values present in NATO treaty

    06:10

  • Paul Beckett on Gershkovich's 100 day detainment: ‘Dispiriting to see journalism labeled as a crime’

    04:32

  • Nathalie Loiseau doubts sending cluster munitions to Ukraine will help U.S. ‘diplomatic efforts'

    06:21

  • Oppenheimer documentary filmmakers preview NBC News Studios movie ‘To End All War’

    07:09

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Actors join writers in historic dual strike, effectively shutting down ‘Hollywood as we know it’

05:32

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing Hollywood actors and thousands of others working in the film industry, is now on strike after talks with studios collapsed following four weeks of negotiations, joining the Writers Guild of America on the picket line. Katie Kilkenny, reporter with The Hollywood Reporter, and People Magazine Senior News Editor Nigel Smith join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “This effectively shuts down Hollywood as we know it. I mean, the last time that both the WGA and SAG went on strike was the 1960s,” says Smith.July 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Actors join writers in historic dual strike, effectively shutting down ‘Hollywood as we know it’

    05:32
  • UP NEXT

    Biden surrogate Messina touts fundraising haul: ‘Biden outraised all the Republicans combined’

    06:53

  • Gen. Barry McCaffrey: U.S. ‘correct’ to send Ukraine cluster bombs; ‘they are a very effective tool'

    04:55

  • Jen Psaki: Biden ‘is trying to keep hold’ of NATO alliances that ‘were shattered’ by Trump.

    04:32

  • Sen. Jacky Rosen says ‘our adversaries are watching’ Sen. Tuberville’s military promotions blockade

    03:43

  • Sen. Mark Warner: China ‘has a goal’ of trying to ‘not only hurt our economy’ but ‘all our systems’

    06:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All