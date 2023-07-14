Actors join writers in historic dual strike, effectively shutting down ‘Hollywood as we know it’

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing Hollywood actors and thousands of others working in the film industry, is now on strike after talks with studios collapsed following four weeks of negotiations, joining the Writers Guild of America on the picket line. Katie Kilkenny, reporter with The Hollywood Reporter, and People Magazine Senior News Editor Nigel Smith join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “This effectively shuts down Hollywood as we know it. I mean, the last time that both the WGA and SAG went on strike was the 1960s,” says Smith.July 14, 2023