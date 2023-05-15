ACLU’s Lee Gelernt: Biden admin ‘replaced Title 42 with yet another Trump asylum ban'

Migrant crossings at the southern border dropped 50% in the days following the expiration of Title 42. Lee Gelernt, the Deputy Director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, joins Ryan Nobles to analyze the situation and discuss what more the federal government needs to do on immigration. “The Biden administration ended Title 42. We welcome that, obviously, but it's unfortunate that they've just replaced Title 42 with yet another Trump asylum ban,” Gelernt says. “I know that the Biden administration is trying very hard to say this is not another Trump asylum ban. But the truth is, while there are some additional legal pathways, they're very, very limited.”May 15, 2023