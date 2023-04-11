Abortion pill case will likely head to SCOTUS, ‘it’s just a matter of when and how it gets teed up’

NBC’s Laura Jarrett and Yamiche Alcindor join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the next legal steps for the Biden administration after a federal judge in Texas stayed the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. Jarrett says that this ruling contradicts another federal judge’s decision: “You still have this case, based in Washington State. It's a federal judge there, and basically he has said the mirror image of the Texas ruling, which is to say, ‘FDA, you have to keep this drug on the market, you have to maintain the status quo.’” Jarrett adds, “ And so the Justice Department has asked that judge for some clarification, for some guidance about how they're supposed to possibly comply with these two orders. But as you said, given these conflicting dueling rulings, that's why many are predicting that this case will eventually land up in the Supreme Court one way or another. It's just a matter of when and how it gets teed up.”April 11, 2023