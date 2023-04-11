IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Abortion pill case will likely head to SCOTUS, 'it's just a matter of when and how it gets teed up'

    Dilanian: Louisville officials call for ‘politically impossible’ reform after shooting in red state

  • Nicholas Daniloff: Speaking Russian in prison allowed for a ‘more human relationship’ with captors

  • Amb. Dermer defends Al-Aqsa mosque raid after ensuing violence in Israel and the West Bank

  • John Brennan: Human sources’ ‘lives may be at risk now’ because of classified docs leak

  • Trump legal team moves to block Pence testimony in Jan. 6 probe

  • Expelled TN Rep. Justin Jones: Speaker of the TN House Cameron Sexton ‘is not a fan of democracy’

  • Amb. Sullivan: White House ‘needs to take responsibility’ for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

  • Nazanin Boniadi: Calling Iran women’s rights struggle ‘gender apartheid’ can hold regime accountable

  • Panetta: Repeated raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque ‘only exacerbates the troubles that Israel’s in right now’

  • Speaker McCarthy: Meeting with Taiwan’s president ‘shouldn’t by any means’ escalate China tensions

  • Speaker McCarthy reacts to Trump indictment: ‘It's not just Republicans who view this as political’

  • Richard Haass: 'The bar for Israeli entry into an Islamic holy site ought to be sky high'

  • Paul Charlton: The structure of the indictment against Trump ‘is a smart one’

  • Amb. McFaul: Evan Gershkovich’s release will be decided ‘politically,’ not ‘in a court of law’

  • Jeh Johnson: Enforcing a gag order would be ‘exceedingly difficult’ against Donald Trump

  • Neal Katyal: DOJ documents case against Trump could go to trial before hush money case

  • Chuck Rosenberg: ‘Can a judge assemble a fair jury’ in Trump hush money case? ‘Absolutely.’

  • Donell Harvin: ‘Individuals coalescing online,’ not pro-Trump crowds in NY, pose greatest risk

  • Kasich: Trump supporters’ exhaustion like 'water in a boat' may begin to ‘overflow’ and ‘sink him’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Abortion pill case will likely head to SCOTUS, ‘it’s just a matter of when and how it gets teed up’

NBC’s Laura Jarrett and Yamiche Alcindor join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the next legal steps for the Biden administration after a federal judge in Texas stayed the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. Jarrett says that this ruling contradicts another federal judge’s decision: “You still have this case, based in Washington State. It's a federal judge there, and basically he has said the mirror image of the Texas ruling, which is to say, ‘FDA, you have to keep this drug on the market, you have to maintain the status quo.’” Jarrett adds, “ And so the Justice Department has asked that judge for some clarification, for some guidance about how they're supposed to possibly comply with these two orders. But as you said, given these conflicting dueling rulings, that's why many are predicting that this case will eventually land up in the Supreme Court one way or another. It's just a matter of when and how it gets teed up.”April 11, 2023

Play All