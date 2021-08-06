Dr. Lee Savio Beers: ‘pediatricians are concerned about children and Covid’

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Dr. Lee Savio Beers, President of the American Academy of Pediatrics, to discuss rising Covid-19 cases in children and guidance for protecting kids amid the surge of the Delta variant. Dr. Beers says, “We are seeing those increasing cases in children, and I will say what I am seeing from my pediatrician colleagues particularly in areas where infection rates are high is they are seeing very sick kids.”Aug. 6, 2021