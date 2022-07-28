9/11 First Responder: ‘The GOP stabbed veterans in the back’ blocking benefits for burn pit victims

9/11 First Responder John Feal joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to Senate Republicans’ blocking of a measure proposed to expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins and burn pits. “America needs to know that the United States’ Senate, the GOP stabbed veterans in the back this morning,” says Feal. “Thousands if not millions of veterans are now going to pay the price, and many of them are going to die waiting.” July 28, 2022