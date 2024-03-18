IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
2024 Campaign, 'Bloodbath,' and Trump's Legal Cases
March 18, 2024

  • Pres. Biden growing angry & anxious about re-election effort

    2024 Campaign, 'Bloodbath,' and Trump’s Legal Cases

Andrea Mitchell Reports

2024 Campaign, 'Bloodbath,' and Trump's Legal Cases

Peter Alexander talks to NBC News Correspondents Monica Alba and Vaughn Hillyard about former President Trump’s warning of a 'bloodbath' if he doesn’t win the White House, and with former federal prosecutor Paul Butler on the former president’s comments about those charged and convicted in connection with the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.March 18, 2024

