12-year-old vaccine trial participant shares advice for younger kids ahead of CDC approval

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Dr. Richard Chung and his 12-year-old son Caleb, who took part in Pfizer's vaccine trial, ahead of the expected approval of the Pfizer vaccine for kids age 5-11. "The fact that younger children are getting the vaccine is really exciting for me, and I'm really glad that I participated because I wanted to help the broader community," says Caleb. His eight-year-old brother, Joshua, has now followed in Caleb's footsteps, taking part in a vaccine trial for 5-11 year olds. Oct. 29, 2021