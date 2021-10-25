‘You have to take personal responsibility’: Secy. Becerra responds to NYC vaccine mandate protests

Secretary of Health and Human services Xavier Becerra joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the administration’s efforts to “quadruple” the number of available COVID-19 at-home test kits and respond to protests in New York and other major cities over vaccine mandates. “You have to take personal responsibility to make sure you're safe, but that those who are around you will be safe. How else do we get out of this pandemic?” says Becerra, “And it's not brain science. It's just a simple review of the evidence.”Oct. 25, 2021