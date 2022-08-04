​​WNBPA Exec. Director: ‘Hopeful’ Griner will be detained in Moscow ‘where her team can get to her’

WNBA Players Association Executive Director Terri Jackson joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the 9-year sentence and $16,000 USD fine handed down by a Russian Court to WNBA star Brittney Griner following a guilty verdict in her drug trial. Jackson says she hopes negotiations for a prisoner swap proceed with “deliberate speed,” and that in the meantime Griner is detained at a prison in Moscow, “where her team can get to her and can stay in continued contact so that we know how she's doing and that she can she knows that we're still here for her still standing there, standing for her, still supporting her.” Aug. 4, 2022