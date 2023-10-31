IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Whispered in Gaza’ project lets Gazans ‘tell the world how they really feel’ without ‘fear’

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Dean: Calls for Israel ceasefire in Gaza, ‘we cannot have an innocent life snuffed out.’

    04:08

  • Netanyahu Advisor: ‘Most important thing’ is to ‘rid Gaza of Hamas’ for ‘a better future’

    09:15

  • Alon Pinkas: ‘Israel has not defined’ the ‘overarching political objective’ for the invasion of Gaza

    06:28

  • ICRC media chief: ICRC personally delivers aid to ensure it ‘actually goes to’ people ‘that need it’

    03:25

  • Israeli hostage freed during ground operation

    02:55

  • Israeli gov. spox: Israel must protect citizens and ‘make sure that the fuel does not reach Hamas’

    09:44

  • Rep. Slotkin: Fallujah was ‘too deadly’ for success; DoD must have ‘tough conversations’ on Gaza

    05:42

  • ‘Ladder of escalation’ between U.S. and Iran proxies might start ‘overtaking the better instincts’

    04:48

  • Richard Engel: ‘As long as Hamas is dug in’ in Gaza, ‘Israel will continue to bomb them’

    04:26

  • Maine’s Sen. King: shooting is ‘one of the darkest days I can remember,’ ‘an incredible shock to us’

    07:13

  • Lewiston journalist: ‘Quiet shock’ turned to ‘anger,’ ‘worry and frustration’ as manhunt continues

    06:48

  • Sen. Kaine: ‘We have a sickness in this country around gun violence,’ ‘a uniquely American problem’

    05:31

  • Mark Regev: Hamas is ‘blood thirsty, extremist organization,’ has no concern for ‘harming the innocent’

    06:58

  • Coppins: ‘What we’re seeing on the House floor’ is ‘a symptom of a deeply rotten political system’

    02:49

  • Jordanian Foreign Minister: ‘War will not secure Israelis’ or Palestinians; ‘enough is enough’

    06:58

  • Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘very surprised’ if Israel doesn’t launch offensive before ‘end of the month’

    00:08

  • Fmr. Consul Gen. Pinkas: ‘if they’re smart,’ Israel will ‘pause air strikes’ for aid to enter Gaza

    04:56

  • House GOP picks Rep. Tom Emmer as next speaker candidate

    02:06

  • ‘Iran is testing’ U.S. military with attacks, ‘our deterrence is based on our ability to respond’

    03:56

Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘Whispered in Gaza’ project lets Gazans ‘tell the world how they really feel’ without ‘fear’

06:25

“Whispered in Gaza” provides a secure outlet for current Gaza Strip residents to speak candidly about their lives under Hamas rule. Andrea Mitchell is joined by the project’s creator and President of the Center for Peace Communications Joseph Braude and former Ambassador Dennis Ross to discuss daily life of Gaza’s residents and Hamas’s efforts to silence Gazan citizens. “No one in Gaza who opposes Hamas, which is the majority of the population, can speak openly without fear of retribution for themselves and their families,” says Braude. “We were looking for a way to give them a platform so that they could tell the world how they really feel.” “There is courage within Gaza, among opponents of Hamas, they speak for the majority of the population when they dare to raise their heads,” Braude adds.Oct. 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘Whispered in Gaza’ project lets Gazans ‘tell the world how they really feel’ without ‘fear’

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Dean: Calls for Israel ceasefire in Gaza, ‘we cannot have an innocent life snuffed out.’

    04:08

  • Netanyahu Advisor: ‘Most important thing’ is to ‘rid Gaza of Hamas’ for ‘a better future’

    09:15

  • Alon Pinkas: ‘Israel has not defined’ the ‘overarching political objective’ for the invasion of Gaza

    06:28

  • ICRC media chief: ICRC personally delivers aid to ensure it ‘actually goes to’ people ‘that need it’

    03:25

  • Israeli hostage freed during ground operation

    02:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All