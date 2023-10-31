‘Whispered in Gaza’ project lets Gazans ‘tell the world how they really feel’ without ‘fear’

“Whispered in Gaza” provides a secure outlet for current Gaza Strip residents to speak candidly about their lives under Hamas rule. Andrea Mitchell is joined by the project’s creator and President of the Center for Peace Communications Joseph Braude and former Ambassador Dennis Ross to discuss daily life of Gaza’s residents and Hamas’s efforts to silence Gazan citizens. “No one in Gaza who opposes Hamas, which is the majority of the population, can speak openly without fear of retribution for themselves and their families,” says Braude. “We were looking for a way to give them a platform so that they could tell the world how they really feel.” “There is courage within Gaza, among opponents of Hamas, they speak for the majority of the population when they dare to raise their heads,” Braude adds.Oct. 31, 2023