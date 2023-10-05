IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘What side deals are being cut’ could play key role in House Speaker election, strategists say

House Republicans Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) are vying to replace Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Ali Vitali, Charlie Dent (R-PA), and Susan Del Percio to discuss the path to choosing a new Speaker, and the consequences of another public battle among House Republicans. “What I would be concerned about is what side deals are being cut, what promises are being made,” Dent says. Del Percio adds, “With these side deals, as Charlie mentioned, I just don't see anything being offered that will get someone to 217.”Oct. 5, 2023

