‘What side deals are being cut’ could play key role in House Speaker election, strategists say

House Republicans Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) are vying to replace Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Ali Vitali, Charlie Dent (R-PA), and Susan Del Percio to discuss the path to choosing a new Speaker, and the consequences of another public battle among House Republicans. “What I would be concerned about is what side deals are being cut, what promises are being made,” Dent says. Del Percio adds, “With these side deals, as Charlie mentioned, I just don't see anything being offered that will get someone to 217.”Oct. 5, 2023