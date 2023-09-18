IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

‘We’ve got to get some aligned incentives’ on transition to EVs during UAW negotiations

03:02

President Biden expressed his support for the United Auto Workers’ strike against the Big Three automakers while he continues to champion the transition to electric vehicles. Former Ford and Obama administration economist Ellen Hughes-Cromwick joins Ryan Nobles to weigh in on how the strike might intersect with that goal. “We're in the middle of this transition to EVs. GM, in the first half of this year, produced 50,000 EVs. I mean, it's underway. And we need a skilled, high quality workforce to make that happen, and the D3 have that,” Hughes-Cromwick says. “So, I think there's a lot of wood to chop here. We've got to get some aligned incentives now, in terms of what the future is going to look like. So hopefully, we'll see that happen with, you know, a lot of the negotiators at the table.”Sept. 18, 2023

