'We should have had women there before': Cindy McCain reacts to Harris, Pelosi making history

'We should have had women there before': Cindy McCain reacts to Harris, Pelosi making history06:08
Cindy McCain, Chairman of the board of the McCain Institute, wife of the late Senator John McCain, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the history made by Vice President Harris and Speaker Pelosi and the pressures on women in politics. She also opens up about her past struggles with opioid addiction, a struggle she shares in her new memoir "Stronger: Courage, Hope, and Humor in My Life with John McCain."