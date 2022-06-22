'We need to get all of the information': TX State Senator Gutierrez suing Department of Public Safety

Texas State Senator Gutierrez joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his new lawsuit against the Department of Public Safety seeking the disclosure of information on the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde. “The abject failure should be spread across the board for all,” Gutierrez says. “It’s time to pull off this band-aid. Let this community heal” June 22, 2022