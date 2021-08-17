'We have failed': Leon Panetta says there is 'no question' the Taliban will provide safe haven for terrorists

Former CIA director Leon Panetta discusses the two missions the United States in Afghanistan: First to go after Al Qaeda and its leadership, which was successful, and the other to ensure Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorism again, which he says the United States has failed. "There is no question that hey will proved a safe haven for Al Qaeda, and for ISIS, and for other terrorists," Panetta says. "This is a national security threat." Aug. 17, 2021