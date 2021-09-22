IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

'We have a shrinking window': Dr. Michael Mann urges immediate action on climate change

Climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the climate provisions in the reconciliation bill and why it is essential that we move quickly to pass legislation. "We have a shrinking window of opportunity to prevent truly catastrophic climate change if we act boldly now. If we fail to act, we will leave behind a fundamentally degraded planet for our children and grandchildren. I don't think they want that to be their legacy." Sept. 22, 2021

