  Michael Mann: Biden admin drilling project contradicts global need to avert dangerous warming limit

    04:07
    "We all miss him terribly": Andrea Mitchell remembers longtime NBC digital editor Vaughn Ververs

    00:59
    Jeh Johnson: It's 'unprecedented to have a former president protected by Secret Service' arraigned

    06:29

  Leon Panetta: China 'caught in a balancing act' between 'peacemaker' and arms provider to Russia

    06:36

  Ukrainian Amb. Markarova compares Putin's 'appalling' Mariupol trip to Hitler's 1940 Paris visit

    07:26

  Rep. Moulton: Veterans have 'mixed emotions' on Iraq War anniversary due to its 'complicated legacy'

    04:32

  Richard Engel: Corruption, Iranian influence remains but Iraqis feel 'more confident' and 'free'

    07:01

  Nadav Zafrir: Independent courts are key as Israel doesn't have 'checks and balances' like the U.S.

    04:35

  Jen Psaki previews 'Inside with Jen Psaki,' launching Sunday on MSNBC

    07:47

  Yevgeny Vindman: Time for U.S. government to prevent Russia violating 'rules-based order'

    06:37

  Chuck Rosenberg: Trump call with GA Speaker has 'probative value,' demonstrating his 'state of mind'

    05:37

  Sen. Angus King: We want to get TikTok ownership into hands that 'aren't beholden' to the CCP

    05:55

  Ben Rhodes: Russia sees Black Sea as 'their real estate'

    08:02

  NTSB renewing calls for longer cockpit voice recordings, currently limited to just two hours

    02:55

  Cecile Richards: 'Politicians, judges making decisions about women's health' is a 'slippery slope'

    05:09

  State Dept. spokesperson Ned Price: Russian jet collision with U.S. drone likely 'unintentional'

    11:51

  Rep. Chu: 'It did in fact save lives' when high-capacity magazines, assault weapons were banned

    04:54

  Remembering women's rights and gender equality trailblazer former Rep. Pat Schroeder

    01:49

  Rep. Josh Harder: Regulators were 'asleep at the wheel,' should have seen SVB collapse coming

    05:22

  Sen. Van Hollen: SVB executives' stock sales should be 'clawed back' to 'keep depositors whole'

    05:16

Andrea Mitchell Reports

“We all miss him terribly”: Andrea Mitchell remembers longtime NBC digital editor Vaughn Ververs

00:59

Andrea Mitchell recounts the legacy of Vaughn Ververs, a longtime NBC News digital editor and colleague. Ververs passed away Sunday at the age of 54. “For almost 13 years, Vaughn helped shape our political coverage as a top digital editor here in our Washington bureau. He’s a veteran reporter whose career included POLITICO and CBS News and the National Journal's Hotline. He was also Deputy Press Secretary for Pat Buchanan's presidential campaign,” says Mitchell. “Vaughn pioneered a generation of political journalism and he mentored so many young journalists here. He was a devoted husband and father and loved his University of Colorado Buffaloes. Our hearts are with his wife, Lisa, and their three children. We all miss him terribly.”March 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

