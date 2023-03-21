“We all miss him terribly”: Andrea Mitchell remembers longtime NBC digital editor Vaughn Ververs

Andrea Mitchell recounts the legacy of Vaughn Ververs, a longtime NBC News digital editor and colleague. Ververs passed away Sunday at the age of 54. “For almost 13 years, Vaughn helped shape our political coverage as a top digital editor here in our Washington bureau. He’s a veteran reporter whose career included POLITICO and CBS News and the National Journal's Hotline. He was also Deputy Press Secretary for Pat Buchanan's presidential campaign,” says Mitchell. “Vaughn pioneered a generation of political journalism and he mentored so many young journalists here. He was a devoted husband and father and loved his University of Colorado Buffaloes. Our hearts are with his wife, Lisa, and their three children. We all miss him terribly.”March 21, 2023