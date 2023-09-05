‘Voters in Fulton County, Georgia elected her to’ take on big cases like 2020 election interference

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Former President Donald Trump is fundraising off his decision to waive his arraignment appearance in Fulton County, GA Wednesday. Garrett Haake, Joyce Vance, and Jackie Alemany join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the latest in Fani Willis's Fulton County, GA election interference case. “What she's doing here is large in scope, it's complicated because it involves a former President, It's important because it involves election interference in 2020. but it's not really outside of her wheelhouse,” Vance says. “This is what the voters in Fulton County, Georgia elected her to do in cases that involve violent crime and politics and public corruption and all sorts of fraud and it's what she does.”Sept. 5, 2023

