'Very worrisome': CDC document says Delta variant as contagious as chicken pox 

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Dr. Zeke Emanuel, Vice Provost at the University of Pennsylvania and Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, Director of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama Hospital, to discuss new CDC masking guidance with the rising Delta variant. Dr. Emanuel says that while “new evidence is worrisome and it is causing a reassessment of the public health measures that we need to implement” it does not “take away from the benefit of the vaccine." July 30, 2021