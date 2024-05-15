‘Very high stakes for Joe Biden’: Trump and Biden agree to two debates ahead of November

President Biden and former President Trump have agreed to debate twice - June 27th and September 10th - ahead of the presidential election. NBC News chief political analyst Chuck Todd, MSNBC political analyst Robert Gibbs, former aide to House Speakers Ryan and Boehner Brendan Buck, and Washington Post congressional investigations reporter Jacqueline Alemany weigh in on what it means for each campaign and the election as a whole.May 15, 2024